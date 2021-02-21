http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IGulK9Zc2fo/

Moore noted that the U.S. did not import any oil from Saudi Arabia in January.

Moore remarked, “[In] Donald Trump’s last month in office, do you know how much oil we imported from Saudi Arabia? Zero. It was the first time that happened in 50 years and it’s because [of] Trump. … It’s amazing, isn’t it? It is an incredible accomplishment. We’ve waited 50 years to become energy-independent, folks. We were finally independent.”

Moore recalled the 1973 oil crisis caused by OPEC’s embargo on oil exports to the U.S.

“Saudi Arabia had a knife at our throat,” Moore stated. “You had all sorts of gas shortages. Every time they raised the price of gas, the economy would go into recession. So we waited 50 years to become energy-independent. We finally arrived at that because Trump put America first, and he said, ‘Let’s produce all the energy we’ve got.’”

LISTEN:

Former President Donald Trump went beyond domestic energy independence and pursued global energy dominance, said Moore, recalling his tenure as an economic adviser in the Trump administration.

Moore shared, “Trump would say to me say, ‘I don’t want to be able to be energy-independent. I want to be energy dominant,’ and we can be energy dominant. We have more coal [and] more gas than any other country in the world.”

Moore noted the geopolitical implications of halting fossil fuel resource development.

“One of the biggest pipeline projects in the world is between Russia and China, to take all of that oil and gas up in Siberia and pipeline it to China,” Moore said. “Is there any sane person who actually thinks China’s going to stop using fossil fuels? Do you think the Beijing communist government cares about climate change?”

The Biden administration is squandering America’s natural resources in pursuit of its “climate change” policies, Moore observed.

“Why wouldn’t we use it?” asked Moore of U.S. coal and natural gas resources. “We’ve got this treasure chest of trillions of dollars of energy, and the left doesn’t want American to use it. … That makes no sense.”

Thousands would die and millions would be without electricity in Texas if the left’s “climate change” plans are imposed, Moore warned.

“The left wants to get rid of coal completely,” Moore said. “If we had gotten rid of coal completely, you would have had tens of millions of people without heat [and] without light during the middle of a polar vortex [in Texas]. You would have had thousands and thousands of people die.”



Breitbart News Sunday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

