https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/stunning-never-trumper-adam-kinzinger-lashes-voters-censured-will-county-republicans/

Never-Trumper Adam Kinzinger was censured on Saturday by the Will County Republican Party in an overwhelming vote.

The statement by the Will County Republicans was just brutal.

Via The Palmieri Report:

“Rep. Kinzinger’s feelings about former President Donald J. Trump is well known. We witnessed the support and then subsequent bashing of President Trump, after he refused to appoint Kinzinger as the Secretary of the Air Force,” Will County’s GOP announced. “The last straw was Kinzinger’s unconstitutional impeachment support against Donald Trump that quickly escalated to attacks on other duly elected Republicans in the Senate and Trump supporters. The Congressman’s launching of a Political Action Committee (PAC) to go after conservative, patriot Republicans demonstrates he no longer represents the 9,000 plus voters in the Will County portion of the district that supported President Trump. He disregarded other elected Republican voters’ wishes across the United States in furtherance.”

TRENDING: Ignored by Media: Dirtbag Joe Biden Says US Veterans and Former Police Officers Are Fueling White Supremacism in America

The Never-Trump representative was not happy about this latest censure of his actions.

Rep. Kinzinger LASHED OUT at his own voters after his Saturday censure.

The problem with your #censurefrenzy and your 76 million vote figure is that 82 million voted differently and we live in a country that respects that. Thanks for playing though. https://t.co/fxCvQ0lRf9 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 21, 2021

Obviously, Kinzinger has yet to do his homework.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

