If you think Sunday talk shows are a dish best served cold, have we got a line-up for you. Four of the five major shows have at least one featured guest on hand to discuss the disaster in Texas and the South — if indeed that’s why ABC’s This Week invited Louisiana’s Steve Scalise to appear. The only exception to this appears (as of Saturday mid-day) to be Fox News Sunday, which will focus instead on COVID-19 with its featured guests. The most interesting of these discussions might come on CBS’ Face the Nation, where the Democratic mayor of Houston will appear opposite of the Republican mayor of Fort Worth.

Otherwise, the other major topic will be the pandemic, and Anthony Fauci will get the hat trick on Fox, CNN’s State of the Union, and NBC’s Meet the Press. Also on hand on NBC for one of those appearances is Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. Will the two debate school openings, and will Fauci tell Weingarten that universal vaccination is “non-workable” as a prerequisite? Or will Fauci perform yet another flip-flop? Stay tuned. Fauci will get an easier time on Fox, where Bill Gates will follow up his appearance to discuss vaccines and presumably equitable distribution thereof.

If you want a break from either topic, CBS appears to be more focused on foreign policy, with dueling nat-sec experts on hand. Biden’s new nat-sec adviser Jake Sullivan will appear either with or adjacent to former Trump deputy NSA Matt Pottinger, and it’s a fair bet that Iran might be part of that discussion. Jen Psaki will appear on ABC, but her appearance is still likely to be oriented to either pandemic management, the weather crisis in Texas and the South, or both. It’s unclear what CNN has in mind for Rep. Pramila Jayapal, but the Washington Democrat might be on hand to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill that dropped in the House. Drink lots of coffee if that’s the case.

Thanks to Politico for some listings, as these shows still do a terrible job of promoting their upcoming episodes for some reason:

