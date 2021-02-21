https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-clears-way-new-york-prosecutor-obtain-former-president-trumps?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for a New York prosecutor to obtain former President Trump’s tax returns.

The high court paved the way by declining Trump’s lawyers’ request for the justices to halt access to their client’s tax records.

The court’s action is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before, according to the Associated Press.

Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutor’s criminal investigation, but the high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has for so long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view.

Trump has called the criminal investigation a “fishing expedition” and a “continuation of the witch hunt – the greatest witch hunt in history,” the wire service also reports.

