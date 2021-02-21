https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6032bbc05db3705aa0ab03c9
David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, sees a possible seismic shift in the conservative news landscape….
Israelis should stay away from Mediterranean beaches, authorities warned on Sunday, after volunteers helping the cleanup of the tar that has smothered 160km of coastline were hospitalized, apparently …
Colorado’s 2020 election results are still certainly in question. To believe Joe Biden had 460,000 more votes than Obama in 2012 or Hillary in 2016, or 430,000 more votes than Trump in 2020 is absolu…
Last week, the Biden administration promised gun control groups that it will soon roll out a massive push for limits on firearm purchases and other measures. President Biden reiterated that promise on…
Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans joined with far-left Democrats and other members of the Republican Party establishment in a vote…