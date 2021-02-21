https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6032c9d05db3705aa0ab0499
Warning lights should be flashing. Less than a month in, it’s becoming evident that President Joe Biden’s economic policies are likely to end in disaster. The wrong economic diagnosis and the politics…
Last Labor Day, candidate Joe Biden made an impassioned pitch to leaders and members of the AFL-CIO, America’s largest labor federation. Stressing that “the great American middle class was built by un…
Mark Meckler, the new CEO of Parler, currently supports a Convention that could give George Soros and other interests the power to rewrite the Constitution….
Protests in support of a jailed rapper have turned violent in Barcelona for a sixth consecutive night…
As COVID-19 deaths mount, President Joe Biden admits he does not know when the nation will turn the corner….