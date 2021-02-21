https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/21/then-why-arent-schools-open-amy-klobuchars-rationale-for-why-were-finally-beating-the-pandemic-backfires-hilariously/

We’ve got to wonder if Amy Klobuchar even reads the dumpster fire she calls a Twitter feed. Was science not leading the way when Trump shut down travel last January? When he shut down the country? When he pushed ventilator production through the roof?

When he fast-tracked vaccines?

They really think people are stupid OR they assume we’re not paying attention.

Unfortunately for them, we are paying attention and we’re not stupid.

We’ll beat this pandemic because science is finally leading the way. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 20, 2021

Science is finally leading the way.

Is that why the CDC caved to the teacher’s unions on guidelines? Because that doesn’t sound like science leading the way, that sounds like politics leading the way.

Yet the administration refuses to acknowledge that men and women are different, and if a man thinks he’s a woman, he can be a woman, and an unborn baby isn’t alive. This administration only believes the science it wants to. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) February 21, 2021

Oh, that science doesn’t count, silly.

Sure, that is why when the science says we can open the schools, we do not open the schools because we are beholden to the Teacher’s Union. Weird, I didn’t take that Science class in school! — Just Jim (@jimkaldem) February 21, 2021

We must’ve missed that too.

Then why aren’t schools open? 🙄 — Patriot Shannon (@Shannonw65) February 21, 2021

That. ^

And the vaccines that Trump pushed pharma to get done last year. — Area Man (@Kloss1) February 21, 2021

I’ll give you a billion dollars if you can explain the science behind this…and go… — *insert name here* (@wolfpack197721) February 21, 2021

Why aren’t the schools open. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) February 21, 2021

Politics r behind us — Dr. George #resist (@GeorgeHaldeman) February 21, 2021

You should eat this word salad with a comb. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) February 20, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

And then throw a binder at her staffers.

So much for The Babylon Bee being ‘satire’. Nailed it.

