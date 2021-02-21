https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-all-bidens-fault/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
A violent caravan of “extra-continental” migrants bursts through the Peruvian border security forces from Brazil, powered by Biden Open Border promises. They are Africans, Haitians and from nations around the world. pic.twitter.com/L1OtMDtFos
— Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) February 20, 2021
Todd Bensman from CIS found this video from Peru — A violent caravan of “extra-continental” migrants bursts through the Peruvian border security forces from Brazil, powered by Biden Open Border promises. They are Africans, Haitians and from nations around the world.