Posted by Kane on February 21, 2021 11:32 am

Todd Bensman from CIS found this video from Peru — A violent caravan of “extra-continental” migrants bursts through the Peruvian border security forces from Brazil, powered by Biden Open Border promises. They are Africans, Haitians and from nations around the world.

