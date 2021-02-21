https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/madness-former-trump-advisor-stephen-miller-goes-off-democrats-propose-sending-invites-criminal-illegal-aliens-come-back-get-citizenship-video/

Former Trump official Stephen Miller joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the America-hating insanity coming out of the Biden administration.

Stephen Miller is absolutely the best at explaining immigration and the Democrat Party’s disastrous and historic open border policies.

Stephen Miller: The legislation put forward by President Biden and congressional Democrats would fundamentally erase the very essence of America’s nationhood. For the first time, I believe, in human history, this legislation proposes sending applications to previously deported illegal immigrants and giving them the chance to reenter the country on a rapid path to citizenship. This is unheard of. These are the people that ICE officers at great time and expense found large numbers of them with criminal records return to their home countries at tax payer expense and now we’re going to have the Secretary of State and Homeland Security mailing applications for readmission and amnesty to previously deported illegal immigrants? This is madness! This is on top of the fact that the current administration dismantled border security.

Stephen is unsurpassed in explainging the insanity of the Democrat Party.

TRENDING: Ignored by Media: Dirtbag Joe Biden Says US Veterans and Former Police Officers Are Fueling White Supremacism in America

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

