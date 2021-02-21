https://www.oann.com/thousands-remain-without-power-across-w-va/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=thousands-remain-without-power-across-w-va

February 21, 2021

Thousands of residents in Virginia were without power following historic back to back ice storms. In an attempt to get the power back online, electrical crews worked throughout West Virginia on Saturday.

While residents complained of restoration efforts being too slow, Southside Electric in Virginia said they had 12 times the amount of workforce working around the clock to restore power.

“This example is the severe damage we had on our system across all entire 18 counties that we serve,” Southside Electric CEO Jeff Edwards said. “This is a slow process because of the nature of the damage that we incurred.”

Meanwhile, tens of thousands continue to remain without power across Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee as well.

