Former President Donald Trump is reportedly set to make his first major public appearance a week from Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference.

While the conference is usually held Washington, D.C., or just outside in Maryland, the 2021 CPAC this year will be held in Orlando, Fla., about 175 miles from his home in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is expected to address the conference on Sunday, Feb. 28, two sources told Fox News.

“Trump will be talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. Also, look for the 45th president to take on President Biden’s ‘disastrous amnesty and border policies,’ according to a source familiar with Trump’s speech,” Fox reported.

Since President Joe Biden took office Jan. 20, the former president has stayed mostly quiet — until last week.

“I saw that he said there was no vaccine when he came into office, and yet he got a shot before he came into office,” Trump said Wednesday on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “It was already in early November when we announced it, but we actually had it substantially before that. We were giving millions of shots and millions of doses.”

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the first in the U.S., was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA) on Dec. 11. The FDA on Dec. 18 also approved Moderna’s EUA request.

“So he’s either not telling a truth, or he’s mentally gone, one or the other,” Trump said. “Could he be joking? Because, frankly, that was a very dumb statement.”

Trump said Biden is “being killed on that whole thing. Even the haters are saying, you know this vaccine was announced long before. He is getting lit up on that one.”

Meanwhile, the former president didn’t rule out another run for the White House.

“It’s too early to say, but I see a lot of great polls out there. We have tremendous support,” he said. “I won’t say yet, but I have tremendous support, and I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof.”

“I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up,” he said.

Trump also said he was purposely “quiet” during Biden’s first few weeks in office. “I really wanted to be somewhat quiet,” he said. “It hasn’t been that quiet, frankly, but I wanted to be somewhat quiet.”

And Trump said Twitter is hurting after banning him.

“I understand on Twitter, it’s become very boring and millions of people are leaving. They’re leaving it because it’s not the same, and I can understand that,” he said.

“Twitter, we are looking at a lot of different things, but I really wanted to be somewhat quiet. They wanted me very much on Parler, you know they had a phony report that the man who was in there didn’t – I mean just the opposite, they really wanted me on Parler,” he said, adding that “mechanically they can’t handle” the amount of traffic that he could bring to the site.

“We’re negotiating with a number of people, and there’s also the other option of building your own site. I mean you can literally build your own site,” he said, noting that he just might build his own platform.

