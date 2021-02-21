https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/20/plane-lands-denver-engine-catches-fire-debris/

Debris from a commercial jetliner fell onto homes in suburban Denver Saturday as the plane made an emergency landing, with one large piece barely missing a house.

The United Airlines jet landed safely, and authorities said that no injuries were suffered on board or on the ground.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the Honolulu-bound Boeing 777-200 jet returned to Denver after the right engine failed shortly after takeoff. United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, adding that they had all been deplaned and that an investigation into the incident was taking place .

Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight ???????? everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb — michaela???? (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

BREAKING This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA Passengers cheer. You can see damage to right engine. Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

Breaking: A Boeing 777 flying over Broomfield, Colorado, dropped debris in several locations after experiencing engine issues. The plane landed safely at Denver international airport. pic.twitter.com/kmutQ5flhD — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 20, 2021

“While I was looking at [the plane], I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it,” Tyler Thal, a local resident, told the Associated Press. “It was just like a speck in the sky and as I’m watching that, I’m telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion. The plane continued on and we didn’t see it after that,” he said, adding that he had begun to film the plane after seeing it flying unusually low. (RELATED: Video Shows Plane’s Engine Catching Fire Mid-Flight)

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

