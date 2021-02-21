https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/video-tgps-jim-hoft-joins-steve-malzberg-rt-discuss-twitter-banning-conservatives-bidens-latest-racist-attacks-blacks/

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Steve Malzberg on RT’s Eat the Press on Friday.

The two discussed Twitter’s war on truth and conservatism and Joe Biden’s latest vile attack on Blacks and minorities.

Last Tuesday Joe Biden accused Blacks and Latinos of being too stupid to work the internet. This was just the latest of Joe Biden’s long history of vicious attacks on Black Americans.

TRENDING: Ignored by Media: Dirtbag Joe Biden Says US Veterans and Former Police Officers Are Fueling White Supremacism in America

Of course, the liberal media continues to lie to the American public and ignored this stunning comment from Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

But we didn’t!

