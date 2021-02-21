http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nOVbwuVRpHI/

A Vietnam veteran died in the Texas winter storm after he went outside searching for a way to charge his oxygen machine. The U.S. Army veteran suffered from pulmonary disease after being exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

Toni Anderson of Crosby, Texas, found her husband Andy Anderson in his pickup truck outside their home, KTRK ABC13 reported. He went out to his truck to use a portable oxygen-producing machine after his main unit died during a prolonged power outage.

“We just thought the power would get back on,” Toni told the Houston ABC affiliate. “We didn’t know the power would be out for days like it was.”

After Andy failed to return to the house, Toni went to search for him and found him dead in his truck.

“I went out there, he had no response. He was already cold. It looked like he was trying to get out of the truck,” Toni explained. “Had he had his oxygen, had the power not been off, I think he would have still been here with me right now.”

It appears Andy died from hypothermia while trying to get oxygen. He suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease after being exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. Agent Orange is a herbicide used to clear foliage from the dense jungles during the war.

Toni now faces the loss of her husband, funeral expenses, and a home that needs repair after water pipe burst from the winter storm, ABC13 reported. The burst pipe flooded her kitchen.

The family set up a Go Fund Me page to help her cover expenses.

