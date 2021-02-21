https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/21/watch-deion-sanders-says-all-of-his-belongings-were-stolen-during-his-coaching-debut-at-jackson-state/

The Deion Sanders era at Jackson State University began today. . .

. . .and former Dallas Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman was on hand for his debut as a college head coach:

And the NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner welcomed Aikman at the pre-game warmup:

Sanders earned a Gatorade bath after the Tigers’ 53-0 drubbing of Edward Waters College:

But the victory was marred by the unfortunate news that the coaching office was robbed *during* the game and the thief or thieves made off with all of Sanders’ belongings, including his wallet, credit cards and cellphone:

Well, at least he got the W.

