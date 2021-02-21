https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/21/watch-deion-sanders-says-all-of-his-belongings-were-stolen-during-his-coaching-debut-at-jackson-state/

The Deion Sanders era at Jackson State University began today. . .

. . .and former Dallas Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman was on hand for his debut as a college head coach:

Troy Aikman here in Jackson for Deion Sanders’ first game as a head college football coach pic.twitter.com/vT2W7lYRHK — Nick Niehaus (@nickniehausWAPT) February 21, 2021

And the NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner welcomed Aikman at the pre-game warmup:

Troy Aikman surprised former Cowboys teammate Deion Sanders for Deion’s coaching debut at Jackson State (via @TroyAikman’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/WOsl6vk0Cz — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 21, 2021

Sanders earned a Gatorade bath after the Tigers’ 53-0 drubbing of Edward Waters College:

But the victory was marred by the unfortunate news that the coaching office was robbed *during* the game and the thief or thieves made off with all of Sanders’ belongings, including his wallet, credit cards and cellphone:

A sad, bizarre and unfortunate situation. After his first win as Jackson State’s head football coach Deion Sanders reveals that his personal items were stolen during the game. pic.twitter.com/S0CyJMN1VW — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) February 21, 2021

Well, at least he got the W.

