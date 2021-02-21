https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/21/watch-deion-sanders-says-all-of-his-belongings-were-stolen-during-his-coaching-debut-at-jackson-state/
The Deion Sanders era at Jackson State University began today. . .
Pregame coach prime is an incredible vibe @DeionSanders @21standprime pic.twitter.com/7iOJmqzhFY
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 21, 2021
. . .and former Dallas Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman was on hand for his debut as a college head coach:
Troy Aikman here in Jackson for Deion Sanders’ first game as a head college football coach pic.twitter.com/vT2W7lYRHK
— Nick Niehaus (@nickniehausWAPT) February 21, 2021
And the NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner welcomed Aikman at the pre-game warmup:
Troy Aikman surprised former Cowboys teammate Deion Sanders for Deion’s coaching debut at Jackson State
(via @TroyAikman’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/WOsl6vk0Cz
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 21, 2021
Sanders earned a Gatorade bath after the Tigers’ 53-0 drubbing of Edward Waters College:
Remember when @FSUFootball passed on @DeionSanders. Dummies pic.twitter.com/lniGHzTL82
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 21, 2021
But the victory was marred by the unfortunate news that the coaching office was robbed *during* the game and the thief or thieves made off with all of Sanders’ belongings, including his wallet, credit cards and cellphone:
A sad, bizarre and unfortunate situation. After his first win as Jackson State’s head football coach Deion Sanders reveals that his personal items were stolen during the game. pic.twitter.com/S0CyJMN1VW
— Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) February 21, 2021
Well, at least he got the W.
***