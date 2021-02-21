https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/storm-vaccinations-NewYorkCity/2021/02/21/id/1010873

New York City has fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 doses on hand because of shipment delays caused by snowstorms and freezing temperatures across the country, its website showed Sunday.

The alarming shortage from the winter storm that has killed an estimated 70 people has stalled vaccination efforts, authorities warned.

The White House said Friday two major vaccine shipping locations in Memphis, Tenn., and Louisville, Ky., experienced an operational slowdown, triggering the backlog and affecting every state.

In New York City, more than 2,000 vaccination sites were in areas without power and couldn’t accept doses, the New York Times reported.

In Texas, 30,824 people were still without power as of Sunday morning, according to the website poweroutage.com.

