(POST MILLENNIAL) — A brand-new interview from Wednesday of former president Donald Trump on Newsmax has been taken down from YouTube.

The reason stated was that the video violated what Google calls its “election integrity policy.” In short, the video was taken down because during the interview, the ex-President claimed that he had won the election, and that it was stolen.

A representative from YouTube emailed Newsmax to let them know that the video had been removed, according to the Epoch Times:

