https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/539931-11-gop-senators-slam-biden-pick-for-health-secretary-no-meaningful

Eleven Senate Republicans announced their opposition to President BidenJoe BidenBiden to hold moment of silence for 500K COVID-19 deaths Publix offers employees who get COVID-19 vaccine a 5 store gift card Schumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick MORE’s nominee for health secretary ahead of his confirmation hearings before two committees this week.

The senators, led by Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonTrump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors GOP senators demand probe into Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths MORE (R-Ark.), urged Biden in a letter to withdraw the nomination of Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraBiden picks Obama health veteran to run Medicare, Medicaid agency Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement — now the real work begins Confirm Xavier Becerra as Health and Human Services secretary now MORE, California’s attorney general, arguing he is unqualified to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The senators wrote that Becerra has “no meaningful experience in health care, public health, large-scale logistics, or any other areas critical to meeting our present challenges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter was also signed by Sens. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP senators demand probe into Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths Record number of women hold state legislative leadership posts GOP senators criticized for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to trial MORE (R-Tenn.), Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Cruz, Cuomo Trump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House Can Ted Cruz out-ski the avalanche of criticism? MORE (R-Texas), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesGOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ Centrist Democrats pose major problem for progressives Overnight Energy: Biden faces calls to shut down Dakota Access pipeline | Hackers breach, attempt to poison Florida city’s water supply | Daines seeks to block Haaland confirmation to Interior MORE (R-Mont.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), James Lankford James Paul LankfordMissouri newspaper hammers Hawley and Blunt: ‘Embarrassment to the state’ Tanden seeks to defuse GOP tensions over tweets How your taxes subsidize the Super Bowl — and how that might change MORE (R-Okla.), Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeLee after Romney’s impeachment vote: There’s enough room in GOP ‘for both of us’ GOP senators demand probe into Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths NYT podcast host says it’s ‘ironic’ Rubio is against childcare allowance MORE (R-Utah), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Rounds Mike RoundsHassan to chair Senate emerging threats subcommittee Senate GOP ready to turn page on Trump GOP senators praise impeachment managers but say Trump will be acquitted MORE (R-S.D.) and Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerRestaurants need relief in COVID package Impeachment trial descends into chaos over Lee objection GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted MORE (R-Miss.).

Biden is highly unlikely to withdraw Becerra’s nomination, which will be considered this week by the Senate Finance and Health committees.

To be confirmed by the Senate, he would need at least 51 votes, which Democrats will have if every single member of the caucus votes for him and Vice President Harris breaks a tie.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinSchumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick Democrats face unity test on Biden’s .9T bill Progressive caucus chair: I think minimum wage will be included in COVID-19 aid package MORE (W.Va.), one of the most moderate Senate Democrats, is reportedly undecided on Becerra’s nomination, and he recently announced he will oppose Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden Neera TandenSchumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick Everybody wants Joe Manchin Biden won’t pull Tanden nomination, says she’ll get the votes MORE.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenDemocrats plan crackdown on rising drug costs Where things stand on the COVID-19 relief measure Hillicon Valley: Krebs is back on Capitol Hill | Cybersecurity as ‘preeminent threat’ | News on data privacy and voter security MORE (D-Ore.) said Monday he has not heard any concerns from Democrats about Becerra’s nomination and said Republicans who oppose him are grasping at straws.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think they’ve done their best to try to find something that could stick in terms of their opposition, but there’s really no there there,” Wyden said, referring to Republicans.

He pushed back on claims Becerra is inexperienced, noting that he has served on key congressional committees and defended consumer interests, especially during the pandemic, as California’s attorney general.

Becerra was one of former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer Florida officer arrested after live streaming from inside US Capitol during breach, FBI says Schumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick Pence declined invitation to attend CPAC: reports MORE’s most vocal critics, filing more than 100 lawsuits against the administration and challenging its regulations on health, reproductive rights, immigration, consumer rights and more.

He led several states in defending the Affordable Care Act in court after the Trump administration refused to do so. That case, filed by Republican attorneys general who are trying to overturn the health care law, is still pending before the Supreme Court.

Becerra was previously a member of Congress and served on the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over health care financing.

His nomination has been a target of Republicans within and outside Congress, with Heritage Action for America backing a $600,000 ad campaign against him.

Republicans point to Becerra’s support for abortion rights and Medicare for All as proof he is too “radical” for the job.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

