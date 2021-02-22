https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/254000-for-every-slave-descendant/
About The Author
Related Posts
Steve Schmidt, Mitt Romney guilt by association with gay pedophile…
January 31, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO — Babykilling Democrats burst into catholic church, disrupt Mass screaming obscenities…
January 24, 2021
Macron shows some stones…
January 20, 2021
In surprise move, Senate votes 55-45 to begin calling witnesses…
February 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy