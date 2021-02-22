https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/22/3-top-democrats-who-celebrated-or-denied-leftist-street-violence-receive-big-bucks-from-hypocrites-in-corporate-america/

While corporate donors fund Democratic members of Congress who have signaled their approval for violence so long as it is heralded by leftist groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter, they hypocritically threaten to yank funding from the 147 Republicans who voted not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As cities burned across the country this past year, many top Democrats did not condemn the rioting and looting, or merely brushed it off as “mostly peaceful.” This narrative was likewise promoted on CNN and MSNBC, as reporters stood among fiery streets and lied to our faces about the violence in the name of social justice.







Virtue-signaling is the foremost appetite of corporate America right now, as the rich and powerful attempt to save face by promoting the notion that their values do not align with Republican voters’ at all costs. The precedent being set, though, is a confusing one based on arbitrary distinctions conservatives would be keen to review the next time leftists embrace violence.

If these sanctimonious corporations truly believe in law and order, why did they not rescind the funding of Democrats who openly supported violence this summer and thereafter? Those names include some of the top ones in the party, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Kamala Harris

At the height of the leftist rioting and looting in June, Harris said in an interview on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert that the violence would not stop. She made no effort to encourage those among her party to cease their tirade and rejoin civil society, sending a clear message of support and backing for the political violence.

“They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop. “This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop,” Harris repeated. “And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that. They’re not gonna let up and they should not.”







Also in June, Harris tweeted a link encouraging her followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an initiative to bail out protesters who attacked police, bystanders, and private property.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” she said.

As reported by The Daily Caller, the fund promoted by Harris notably bailed out six men who were accused of domestic violence after June. The fund also bailed out a twice-convicted sex offender who was accused of sexual relations with a minor.

In September, the Minnesota Freedom Fund released financial information indicating that only 6 percent of donations to it after the death of George Floyd were allocated toward actually bailing out protestors. The vast majority went toward legal assistance for those accused of violent crimes leftists find sympathetic, like Reece Omaur Bonneville, who reportedly left officers with a black eye and cuts and bruises after they apprehended him following reports that he abused his girlfriend.

Throughout Harris’s career, Google parent company Alphabet has given $10,000 to Harris directly as a company and $252,126 when including employee campaign donations. Harris received $1,000 from AT&T and $152,933 from affiliated individuals.

Alphabet has suspended all campaign donations after the Capitol breach, as has AT&T. But why did they not take this action when it was the Democrats egging on violence—whereas not one Republican member of Congress supported the Jan. 6 mayhem?

Jerry Nadler

In July, Rep. Nadler, D-N.Y., was confronted in Washington D.C. by a reporter who asked if he was willing to condemn the BLM and Antifa violence in Portland, Oregon that had at that point gone on for about 60 nights straight.

“That’s a myth,” he said plainly, neglecting what America could see with one eye shut. Eventually, it would be reported that the leftist anarchist uprising was estimated to cost Portland at least $23 million in damages.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? "THATS A MYTH"

Nadler’s comments caught on video in July came after a speech he gave in June on the House floor arguing that Antifa is an “imaginary” organization.

.@RepJerryNadler just said #ANTIFA was "imaginary." Seriously? Tell that to the business owners whose shops were looted and destroyed.

Yet when it wasn’t leftist violence that had occurred, Nadler promptly pressed the Department of Justice to prosecute all the rioters involved in the Capitol breach. The representative is insanely hypocritical for not applying this standard to all who commit violence in plain sight. The left did so for months, and police were routinely ordered to stand down and the rioters excused and overlooked by Democrat elected officials.

In the 2020 election cycle, Nadler received $12,000 from Walt Disney Co and $18,653 total from the company and its employees. He received $10,000 each from AT&T, Alphabet, Comcast, and Microsoft. These corporations have now either threatened or already rescinded GOP donations over the violence Republicans roundly condemned during the Capitol riot.

Where is their dignity in applying this precedent to lawmakers like Nadler who openly cheer on or deny leftist violence?

Chuck Schumer

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in January during a weekly address that Senate Democrats plan to “conduct a rigorous investigation of the events” that culminated in the Capitol breach, “including the role of white supremacy, disinformation, and the gross disparity in force between the Trump administration’s response to the Capitol rioters and the administration’s response to the racial justice protesters last summer.”

There is one glaring issue with Schumer’s statement here. Is he legitimately calling leftist rioters and looters that inflicted the most expensive riot damage in U.S. history—an estimated $2 billion—merely “racial justice protestors”? It sure appears so.

After reconvening in the Senate that same day, Schumer made a reference comparing the Capitol breach amid which five people died to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which killed 2,403 Americans, but repeatedly referred to the murder and mayhem all summer long as “mostly peaceful.” That is also true of the Jan. 6 Trump rally, but point that out and you are endorsing “domestic terrorists” while getting roundly condemned by applying an equal standard to the leftist 2020 riots all across the nation.

During the 2020 cycle, Deloitte LLP gave $10,000 to Schumer through a LeadPAC in his name. During the years 2012 to 2020, they gave him and his PAC $59,000 combined. This is the same company that said in a statement after the Capitol breach that it “will not support those who work to undermine the rule of law,” essentially saying that Republicans who operated through a legal process were undermining the government.

JPMorgan Chase and Co. has given the most out of any PAC to Schumer throughout his career, at $65,000, not including the $309,312 that went to Schumer from its employees. Goldman Sachs comes in at second, with $53,000 donated and $609,015 in total including employees. Both corporations have suspended GOP donations over the breach.

JPMorgan Chase and Co. spokeswoman Patricia A. Wexler declined to comment and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a media request by The Federalist.

If these corporations take this action in retaliation for a small mob of Trump supporters who committed violence for one day, why do they fail to use the same standard for top Democratic politicians who openly supported the months-long Antifa and BLM attacks that resulted in a significantly higher death count?

We know the answer to this question; to all of the questions above. Companies are willing to turn a blind eye to Democratic malfeasance for which they punish Republicans. A political double-standard controls corporate America.

