https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/60-minutes-gets-the-knives-out-for-qanon-lesly-stahl-on-the-warpath/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Two short highlights and the full broadcast is below — They sent chief girl scout Lesly Stahl

Full transcript at 60 Minutes…

Deplatforming QAnon — restricting social media access for some content — should have happened sooner, says former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann, who worked on domestic extremism issues for the Trump admin. “That’s part of the big lessons out of 2020.” https://t.co/XL7j1ysycg pic.twitter.com/hpkRNEaUeS — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 22, 2021

Here’s the full segment from last night





