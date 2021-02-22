https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrats-destroyed-restaurant-business-new-york-insane-covid-policies-democrat-senator-schumer-pushing-25b-relief-federal-government/
Democrat-run states and cities were terrorized and destroyed over the past year with China coronavirus responses which were borderline insane. Now the same people who terrorized their constituents with anti-American rights violations and economy-killing directives want billions to give to the people they abused.
After putting the owners and workers of New York restaurants and bars through hell, Democrats now want the government to bail them out:
Indoor dining is returning around the city, but struggling restaurants desperately need another stimulus bill to make it through the next stretch of the pandemic, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D.N.Y.) said Sunday.
The Senate majority leader said he’s working to keep thousands of local restaurants afloat by pushing for a $25 billion relief fund baked into the proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package working its way through Congress. Struggling restaurateurs could apply for relief grants through the Small Business Administration.
Restaurant owners were able to apply for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans through previous stimulus packages that Congress passed in March and December. But Schumer is aiming for a dedicated program exclusively for bars and eateries.
The insane policies of Democrat governors and mayors are now the responsibility of the rest of the nation to clean up? Something is not right about this, but of course, Democrat Schumer is involved.