Court documents related to a lawsuit connected to Jeff Bezos appear to show the Amazon CEO and multi-billionaire is perhaps buying the Washington Football Team if the franchise becomes for sale.

The documents were obtained by the website Front Office Sports and purportedly include an screenshot of a text in which John Moag, founder of the Baltimore-based sports investment banking firm Moag & Co., with whom Bezos’ lawyer purportedly has a connection, wrote, “Keep an eye on the Redskins, it’s getting very interesting.”

The suit is a defamation case filed by attorneys for majority team owner Dan Snyder.

Front Office Sports previously reported Snyder’s claims that real estate executive Dwight Schar – one of the NFL team’s three minority shareholders – led “an extortion campaign” to force Snyder to sell his stake.

Bezos purchased The Washington Post in 2013 and now lives in the nation’s capitol.

