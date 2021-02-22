https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bi-racial-makeup-artist-fired-for-saying-n-word/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kevin Clinesmith not disbarred…
February 2, 2021
Axios reporter starts dating Biden press secretary…So they switch her ‘WH beat’ to Kamala instead…
February 9, 2021
Biden supporters threaten to burn down DC…
February 7, 2021
‘Godfather’ of pro-life movement is dead…
January 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy