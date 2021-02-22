https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andy-biggs-child-migrants-illegal-immigration-minors/2021/02/22/id/1011004

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Monday that President Joe Biden’s policies have created “incentives” for illegal immigration, leading to “a massive increase in unaccompanied minor children” crossing the border.

Biggs told “National Report” on Monday morning: “What we’re seeing right now is an increase in the number of people being apprehended every day” at the southern border. “So when I talked to Border Patrol agents, which I did just two days ago, they’re slammed right now. We’re talking 6,500 people a day being apprehended.”

He added, “We know that there’s probably at least one-to-one of people that are getting away. So, you have another 3,000 or so coming into the country and making it in illegally. That’s what’s happening. That’s what’s going on because of the policies that provide the incentives that are the magnet, the draw if you will, from President Biden’s administration. So, that’s what we’re seeing right now, at the border, real time.”

The congressman went on to say: “We’re also seeing a massive increase in unaccompanied minor children, many of whom right now are the age 15- to 17-years-old category, which tells us that we’re starting to see the reintroduction of MS-13 and other gang members into the country. That’s what’s happening, real time, at the border.”

