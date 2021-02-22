https://justthenews.com/government/congress/aoc-responds-report-sen-joe-manchin-was-undecided-bidens-pick-interior?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday responded to reporting that Sen. Joe Manchin remained undecided on Biden’s nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland to serve as Interior secretary.

“Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation. Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease?”

If confirmed to serve in the post, Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat, would become the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

