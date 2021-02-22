https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/02/pics-rocket-attack-strikes-near-us-embassy-in-baghdad/

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Three rockets struck near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq’s Green Zone on Monday, just one week after the deadly rocket attack that killed and injured civilian contractors, as well as a U.S. service member.

Iraqi Security Forces confirmed that three rockets landed in the Green Zone, destroying four vehicles, but did not result in casualties. Security Forces are investigating the attack, which is the third rocket attack on Western targets in a week.

Local reporters shared photos on Twitter showing what appears to be the wreckage of burned cars struck in the attack.

An unconfirmed video appears to show black smoke billowing from the site of the rocket attack.

Smokes rise inside the US Embassy Compound in Baghdad.

Iran-linked Islamic Resistance social media account claims C-RAM system failed to intercept the rockets.#Iraq pic.twitter.com/axamc7ANyp — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) February 22, 2021

Security Forces reportedly found the rocket launchers after the attack.

The Green Zone and the U.S. Embassy within it are frequent targets of rocket attacks from Iraqi militia groups backed by Iran. The Green Zone is a short distance from the Victory Base Complex near Baghdad Airport which houses U.S. and Coalition troops.

On Sunday, eight rockets landed near the U.S. Embassy, damaging some of compound.

On Feb. 15, a rocket attack struck U.S.-led Coalition forces in Erbil, Iraq, killing one and injuring six, including an American service member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

