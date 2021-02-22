https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/attorney-sidney-powell-responds-latest-supreme-court-rulings-election-integrity-justice-thomass-dissent-included/

The United States Supreme Court refused to review the Pennsylvania 2020 Election cases.

The court made the announcement on Monday morning.

Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas dissented from the denial.

Trump- nominated Justices Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the liberal justices.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has denied Trump’s Pennsylvania election challenge as moot. pic.twitter.com/6LTvvuMG52 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 22, 2021

JUST IN – U.S. Supreme Court refuses to review #Pennsylvania election cases. No standing before an election, moot after. Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas dissent from the denial. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 22, 2021

SCOTUS declines to take up a pair of leftover cases from the 2020 election. They involved the authority of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to extend the state’s mail-in ballot deadline. Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch say the court should have granted review. https://t.co/RkzsCeb1Hi — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) February 22, 2021

Here is the full document released this morning by the US Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Refuses Trump Taxes Case, 2020 Election Cases Response by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Attorney Sidney Powell reported this on her Telegram page.

Denials with Dissents

1. Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Degraffenreid (formerly Boockvar), began with Application for stay filed September 28, 2020. No. 20-542. (CU/CUF/TPC amicus brief in this case on November 25, 2020.) 2. Corman (formerly Scarnati) v. Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Petitioners are Pennsylvania state legislators, began with Petition filed October 27, 2020. No. 20-574. In these two cases, Thomas dissented and Alito/Gorsuch also dissented.

Roberts and Kavanaugh and Barrett joined the Dems Dissents appear at the end of the Order list.

As Thomas said: “These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority nonlegislative officials have to set election rules, and to do so well before the next election cycle. The refusal to do so is inexplicable.” Denials without any dissent. 3. Congressman Mike Kelly v. Pennsylvania, began with Application for injunctive relief filed December 3, 2020. No. 20-810. 4. Trump v. Degraffenreid (PA), No. 20-845, began with Petition for Cert filed December 21, 2020. This was John Eastman’s case.

Powell linked to Justice Thomas’s dissent at Techno Fog.

