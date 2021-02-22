https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-texas-moment-because-everyone-has-guns/

Posted by Kane on February 22, 2021 11:13 am

Store owner in Texas surprised to find that customers left cash for cases of water she thought had been stolen. You don’t see much looting in Texas, because everyone is armed, and no one likes lawbreakers.

Interesting reaction on twitter…

