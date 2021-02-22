Store owner in Texas surprised to find that customers left cash for cases of water she thought had been stolen. You don’t see much looting in Texas, because everyone is armed, and no one likes lawbreakers.

Pretty incredible that in the face of a historic disaster, Texas has seen no mass looting or violence that’s become so common in major metroplexes.

Glimpse of San Antonio, 7th largest city in the nation: pic.twitter.com/QivCvRQc6h

— Jessica Weiner (@JB_Weiner) February 19, 2021