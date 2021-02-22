https://www.oann.com/ben-carson-the-swamp-is-much-deeper-and-wider-than-i-expected/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ben-carson-the-swamp-is-much-deeper-and-wider-than-i-expected

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:24 AM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

Ben Carson recently stated “the swamp is much deeper and wider” than he expected, following his tenure as Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary during the Trump administration.

In an interview Sunday, Carson said our bureaucratic system is rife with people who care more about the advantages they get from their positions than actually helping people.

Carson suggested much of the political opposition from both sides of the aisle to the 45th president during his time in office was due to his work to disturb the swamp.

As one of the few Trump cabinet members to last all 4 years, @RealBenCarson tells me what he learned about DC: “The swamp is much deeper and wider than I expected”. pic.twitter.com/nW1I7qhJUq — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 22, 2021

Carson also called out the mainstream media for seeking to divide Americans.

