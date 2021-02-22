https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-ag-nominee-merrick-garland-wont-commit-keeping-john-durham-role-special-counsel-video/

Merrick Garland

Remember when the media said it would be the end of the world if Bill Barr wouldn’t commit to releasing the Mueller report?

Joe Biden’s AG nominee Merrick Garland wouldn’t commit to keeping John Durham in his role as Special Counsel during his confirmation hearing on Monday.

Merrick Garland also wouldn’t commit to releasing Durham’s report to the public.

In October of last year former AG Bill Barr appointed appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as a Special Counsel tasked with investigating the Crossfire Hurricane investigation targeting the Trump campaign and administration.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses to Review Pennsylvania Election Cases – Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas Dissent

Barr told the Associated Press about the appointment in an interview in December, saying he wanted to give protection to Durham’s investigation regardless of the outcome of the election.

Barr said Durham’s probe has narrowed to the conduct of the FBI. Durham was initially appointed by Barr in 2019 to investigate the Russia collusion hoax investigation and so far has only produced one guilty plea: former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith who pled guilty last August to one felony count of making a false statement over altering a government email in the Carter Page investigation.

Senator Grassley said Merrick Garland’s answers weren’t as explicit as he hoped they would be like the senate got from Barr for the Mueller investigation.

And there’s no five-alarm fire over Merrick Garland’s answers about Durham.

WATCH:

CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Chuck Grassley questions AG-nominee Merrick Garland about the Durham investigation. pic.twitter.com/YXovbm2ktk — Forbes (@Forbes) February 22, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

