Joe Biden’s Attorney General pick Judge Merrick Garland pledged to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday that he will prosecute white supremacists who stormed the US Capitol on January 6th.

This is the new America.

Trending Politics reported:

In an opening statement released ahead of his Monday testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Garland pledged to focus the Justice Department’s prosecutorial efforts on “white supremacist” rioters. TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses to Review Pennsylvania Election Cases – Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas Dissent “If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government,” Garland’s opening statement reads. “That critical work is but a part of the broad scope of the Department’s responsibilities.” In keeping with that line of thinking, Garland said he planned to talk about an “urgent” mission to ensure all Americans’ civil rights were being upheld following riots that occurred in the wake of the George Floyd incident in May. “That mission remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice,” Garland’s opening statement reads. “Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change.”

