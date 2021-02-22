https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-attempting-administrative-abolishment-ice-terminate-thousands-jobs-agency/

The Biden administration is currently attempting to enact an “administrative abolishment” of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Along with essentially rolling out a welcome banner for illegals, the move will also terminate the jobs of thousands of officers who arrest and deport these trespassers.

“This is an administrative abolishment of ICE as we currently know it,” a source with knowledge of the plan told the Washington Times.

The Washington Examiner reports that “Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is understood to have recently introduced a plan to do away with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations arm and convert those officers into agents who investigate transnational crime instead of going after illegal immigrants.”

“The Biden administration’s proposal, outlined to top officials at the agency, would keep ICE’s name and its investigations side but effectively do away with its ability to enforce immigration laws. ICE would have little, if any, ability to do anything about people who choose to overstay a visa or illegally enter the U.S. at its land borders. Over the past decade, ICE officers have faced mounting challenges taking illegal immigrants into custody in sanctuary jurisdictions across the country that have enacted policies not to allow local police to turn over immigrants to ICE, as was standard practice for decades,” the report explains.

While the Democrats do not want you or your family to travel or even go out to eat due to the pandemic, they have absolutely no problem with foreigners hopping across our border. Seems totally logical.

