President Joe Biden’s administration has scrapped the citizenship test introduced under former President Donald Trump, going back to an older version after the new one was criticized for its content.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it was revising its guidelines in regards to the educational requirements for naturalization.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services “received approximately 2,500 comments from the public regarding the 2020 civics test and the policy,” reads the press release. “Multiple commenters noted that there was little advance notice before implementation of the 2020 civics test, which raised concerns about limited time for study and preparation of training materials and resources. Due to the comments and in keeping with the Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans, USCIS will revert to the 2008 test.”

The department notes that both tests will be available for a brief period for naturalization applicants who filed on or after Dec. 1, 2020 and before March 1, 2021 and whose interview is scheduled before April 19, 2021.

The Trump administration’s citizenship was criticized by some for an alleged conservative bias, with critics noting that the test included five questions on the Federalist Papers but only two about the civil rights movement.

