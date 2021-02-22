https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-isnt-president-man-pulling-strings/

I’ve written thousands of columns and commentaries. This is the most important I’ve ever written.

This is my chance to play the modern-day Paul Revere. “The commies are coming. The commies are coming.” Yes, I am reporting a communist takeover. But the leader of this attack is not who it appears to be.

Republicans, conservatives and capitalists are sick right about now. We’re in shock. We can’t believe Donald Trump is no longer president. We can’t believe Americans voted against the greatest economy – perhaps in history – the greatest jobs picture ever, the greatest improvement in middle-class incomes ever and the greatest economic comeback ever, which Trump produced after the COVID-19 lockdown and economic collapse. Remember 33% gross domestic product in Q3 2020? That was the biggest number in history. Who would vote against all that? You’d have to be self-hating and suicidal.

We also can’t believe America voted for a feeble old man with dementia who mumbles, who clearly signs executive orders without knowing what he’s signing and who says “we didn’t have” a vaccine before he became president, even though he got his two vaccine shots before he became president.

We all believe the election was rigged and stolen. We all know the feeble old man now called “president” would be more at home in an assisted living home than the White House. That man can’t be our new president.

I have news for my fellow conservatives, Republicans, capitalists and patriots: Joe Biden is not president. He’s a puppet. Yes, we have a new president. His name is …

Barack Obama.

Admit it. Now that I’ve said it out loud, it all makes sense. Obama is the real president, back to finish the job with his third term.

Biden’s job was to stand there and look moderate and credible and reasonable, so as not to scare voters. But Biden isn’t the real president. Obama is the man with the power.

Look at the radical executive orders Biden has signed. They all sound like Obama wrote them. This third term is “Obama Unmasked.” With Biden as the front man, Obama can finally be himself. Obama is able to do all the radical things he never dared do as president.

Look at the executive orders and new laws and policies proposed:

Open borders. No more border wall. Everyone gets in – during a pandemic. Halt certain deportations. Legalize millions of illegal aliens. Include illegal aliens in the U.S. census. Once into the country, give them the right to bring all their relatives in, too, with no requirement for education, skills or background checks. Ban the use of the word “alien.” Folks, this isn’t Biden talking. This insanity is 100% Obama.

Make actions and economic policy about “racism” “social justice” and “racial equity.” Even climate change is about “racism.”

Restart the Iran nuclear treaty. Give mullahs everything they ever dreamed of and then some. Endanger our best friend Israel’s existence and get absolutely nothing in return. And, for good measure, wait over a month into your presidency to call Israel’s prime minister so the whole world knows we no longer have Israel’s back.

Kill the lucrative U.S. energy industry and make us dependent on foreign oil from our enemies again. Kill the Keystone XL pipeline. Kill oil, coal, natural gas, fracking and even permits for drilling. Reenter the Paris climate agreement while allowing China to pollute all it wants. This will no doubt decimate our economy, kill millions of high-paying fossil fuel jobs and make us dependent on green energy.

Ban the use of the term “China virus.” End the trade war with China. Give China access to the U.S. energy grid.

Even the players in Biden’s Cabinet and staff are all Obama retreads. Trust me, I was Obama’s classmate at Columbia University. I know how he thinks. I understand his plan. This has Obama’s fingerprints all over it. This is the Cloward-Piven plan we learned about at Columbia almost 40 years ago. This isn’t Biden. This is the third term of Obama. In his first two terms, Obama tried his best to destroy the economy, high-paying jobs, health care, the U.S. energy industry, the great American middle class, our relationship with Israel, American exceptionalism and capitalism itself. He damaged us badly, but he fell short. Now he’s back to finish the job.

