UPDATED 10:16 AM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

Despite having strongly condemned the January 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol, Joe Biden once bragged about breaking into the building himself.

In a resurfaced interview, Biden told “Late Night” host David Letterman this happened when he was visiting a friend at Georgetown University when he was 21-years-old.

Biden claimed he was “fascinated” with the Senate and sneaked all the way onto the Senate floor before “being stopped by a Capitol Police officer and placed under arrest.”

Oh the irony. Biden said that he was arrested for trespassing at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/cUid5QAIQ6 — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) February 21, 2021

It’s unclear if the story is true as Biden has admitted to lying about his experiences in the past. For instance, he once claimed to have been arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela then walked back the story when questioned further.

