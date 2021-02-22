https://www.oann.com/biden-once-bragged-about-allegedly-breaking-into-u-s-capitol/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-once-bragged-about-allegedly-breaking-into-u-s-capitol

The U.S. Capitol is seen behind the metal security fencing Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Washington. U.S. Capitol Police officials told congressional leaders the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months as law enforcement continues to track threats against lawmakers, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The U.S. Capitol is seen behind the metal security fencing Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Washington. U.S. Capitol Police officials told congressional leaders the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:16 AM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

Despite having strongly condemned the January 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol, Joe Biden once bragged about breaking into the building himself.

In a resurfaced interview, Biden told “Late Night” host David Letterman this happened when he was visiting a friend at Georgetown University when he was 21-years-old.

Biden claimed he was “fascinated” with the Senate and sneaked all the way onto the Senate floor before “being stopped by a Capitol Police officer and placed under arrest.”

It’s unclear if the story is true as Biden has admitted to lying about his experiences in the past. For instance, he once claimed to have been arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela then walked back the story when questioned further.

MORE NEWS: Biden falsely labels police, military veterans as ‘white supremacists’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...