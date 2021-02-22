https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-shuffles-away-podium-without-answering-questions-takes-10-seconds-trying-figure-put-mask-video/

This was awkward.

Joe Biden on Monday announced changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to assist small businesses affected by Covid lockdowns.

“Today, I’m announcing additional changes to the [Paycheck Protection Program] that will make sure we look out for mom and pop businesses even more than we already have,” Biden said.

Biden said his administration will give small businesses with fewer than 20 employees a chance to sign up for the program.

The Biden Admin will also give $1 billion to sole proprietors.

Biden spoke for 8 minutes then walked away from the lectern without answering any questions.

As Biden was about to exit the room, he stopped and took 10 seconds trying to figure out how to put his mask on.

Biden has already been vaccinated but he made sure to virtue signal by putting a cloth mask on his face.

WATCH:

