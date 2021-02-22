https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-struggles-speak-doom-gloom-remarks-covid-deaths-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden struggled to speak through his prepared remarks on 500,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Biden looks like he’s about to collapse and he can barely enunciate words.

Old Joe could barely read his notecard.

WATCH:

“Millstones” – Joe Biden jumbled more words.

WATCH:

And one point creepy Biden leaned forward with feigned emotion.

WATCH:

Biden, his handler wife Jill, Kamala Harris and her husband then held a moment of silence surrounded by 500 candles.

This is something you would see in China.

WATCH:

