78-year-old Joe Biden struggled to speak through his prepared remarks on 500,000 Covid-19 deaths.
Biden looks like he’s about to collapse and he can barely enunciate words.
Old Joe could barely read his notecard.
WATCH:
Pres. Biden: “Today we mark a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone.” https://t.co/uDA7v94mLE pic.twitter.com/gwfajWvXLA
— ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2021
“Millstones” – Joe Biden jumbled more words.
WATCH:
The only way what Joe? pic.twitter.com/xxvtonnPaa
— 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) February 22, 2021
And one point creepy Biden leaned forward with feigned emotion.
WATCH:
Pres. Biden: “I promise you, the day will come when the memory of the loved one you lost will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye.” https://t.co/JOonqkv1Qb pic.twitter.com/wbe2Dgoril
— ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2021
Biden, his
handler wife Jill, Kamala Harris and her husband then held a moment of silence surrounded by 500 candles.
This is something you would see in China.
WATCH:
President Biden and Vice President Harris hold a moment of silence surrounded by 500 candles, commemorating the 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19, followed by a performance of “Amazing Grace” https://t.co/gJ2gaIJ9A4 pic.twitter.com/PtZ5Ry3e3o
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2021