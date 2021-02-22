https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-struggles-speak-doom-gloom-remarks-covid-deaths-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden struggled to speak through his prepared remarks on 500,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Biden looks like he’s about to collapse and he can barely enunciate words.

Old Joe could barely read his notecard.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses to Review Pennsylvania Election Cases – Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas Dissent

“Millstones” – Joe Biden jumbled more words.

WATCH:

And one point creepy Biden leaned forward with feigned emotion.

WATCH:

Pres. Biden: “I promise you, the day will come when the memory of the loved one you lost will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye.” https://t.co/JOonqkv1Qb pic.twitter.com/wbe2Dgoril — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2021

Biden, his handler wife Jill, Kamala Harris and her husband then held a moment of silence surrounded by 500 candles.

This is something you would see in China.

WATCH:

President Biden and Vice President Harris hold a moment of silence surrounded by 500 candles, commemorating the 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19, followed by a performance of “Amazing Grace” https://t.co/gJ2gaIJ9A4 pic.twitter.com/PtZ5Ry3e3o — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

