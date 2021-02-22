https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/trans-secretary-pete-explains-what-about-bikes-scooters

(CNSNews.com) – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has tweeted out a video of himself having an exchange with a person about the basic philosophy he brings to transportation in the United States.

“I know we think planes, trains and automobiles. But what about bikes, scooters, wheelchairs, for that matter,” Buttigieg says.

“Look, roads aren’t only for vehicles,” he said. “We got to make sure that pedestrians and individuals, bicycles and businesses can all coexist on the same roadway.”

Buttigieg warned that Americans “old patterns of life” will be changing.

Here is the full transcript of the video exchange that Buttigieg tweeted:

