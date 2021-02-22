https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-san-fran-halts-decision-to-rename-schools-honoring-lincoln-washington-admits-mistakes/

“The presidents were among a long list of men and women whose namesake schools will soon be renamed. Others on the list include Francis Scott Key, who wrote the words to the national anthem, former presidents William McKinley, James Garfield, James Monroe, and Herbert Hoover, Revolutionary War hero Paul Revere and author Robert Louis Stevenson, according to the San Francisco Chronicle,” adds Fox .

“The American icons were among a list of historical figures whose names will be removed from San Francisco ’s public schools following a 6-1 vote by the school board Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Washington and Jefferson were both slave owners and Lincoln, who ended slavery, became controversial because critics claim he oppressed indigenous people,” reports Fox News.

The San Francisco School Board voted this week to rename schools honoring George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and other historical figures because of their “racial history,” a move that will cost taxpayers upwards of $400,000.

CALIFORNIA CHAOS: San Francisco Residents FLEE ‘DISGUSTING’ City

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.01.18

Even liberal residents of San Francisco have had enough with the city’s ‘sanctuary’ policies and soaring crime rates, with thousands fleeing the Bay Area as homelessness and drug use spirals out of control.

According to SF Gate, locals are urging city leaders to crackdown on lawlessness as burglaries, vandalism, and other offenses impact their daily lives.

Just last week, Mayor Mark Farrell allocated over $750,000 to hire municipal workers to help clean up discarded needles from the city’s streets and $13 million for “steam cleaners” to clear garbage from the area.

“The trash, our homeless, the needles, the drug abuse on our streets, I’ve seen it all in our city and it’s gotten to the point where we need to really change course,” Farrell said in an interview. “We’ve gone away from just being compassionate to enabling street behavior and that, in my opinion, is a shift that’s unacceptable.”

“I cannot have my family down here, I can’t have visitors. I can, but I don’t choose to, have my nieces come here,” said the owner of a neighborhood grocery store. “It’s horrifying for my family to walk down the street here.”