Story hit the wire in the last 5 minutes. Details are still thin.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation.

The justices rebuffed Trump’s request to put on hold an Oct. 7 lower court ruling directing the former Republican president’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena to turn over the materials to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.