The United States Supreme Court refused to review the Pennsylvania 2020 Election cases.

The court made the announcement on Monday morning.

Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas dissented from the denial.

Trump- nominated Justices Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the liberal justices.

Here is the full document released this morning by the US Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Refuses Trump Taxes Case, 2020 Election Cases Response by Jim Hoft on Scribd

