The United States Supreme Court refused to review the Pennsylvania 2020 Election cases.
The court made the announcement on Monday morning.
Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas dissented from the denial.
Trump- nominated Justices Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the liberal justices.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court has denied Trump’s Pennsylvania election challenge as moot. pic.twitter.com/6LTvvuMG52
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 22, 2021
JUST IN – U.S. Supreme Court refuses to review #Pennsylvania election cases. No standing before an election, moot after. Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas dissent from the denial.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 22, 2021
SCOTUS declines to take up a pair of leftover cases from the 2020 election. They involved the authority of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to extend the state’s mail-in ballot deadline. Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch say the court should have granted review. https://t.co/RkzsCeb1Hi
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) February 22, 2021
Here is the full document released this morning by the US Supreme Court.
