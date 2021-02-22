https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-supreme-court-rejects-trumps-pennsylvania-election-lawsuit/

Posted by Kane on February 22, 2021 9:51 am

This story is developing.

Supreme Court refuses to review Pennsylvania election cases. No standing before an election, moot after. Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas dissent from the denial.

