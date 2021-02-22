https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/can-you-imagine-if-donald-trump-had-said-that-steven-crowder-on-bidens-latest-word-whisker

You may have heard President Joe Biden’s virtual Munich Security Conference speech on February 19. But you probably didn’t hear the mainstream media report on Biden’s N-word gaffe. Don’t worry, Steven Crowder has you covered.

In this clip, Crowder pointed out Biden’s latest word whisker in a light-hearted way. However, Crowder took issue with the media for not covering the gaffe. Crowder’s question of the day : “Can you imagine if Donald Trump had said that?”

According to Crowder, “Biden is not racist. He is an idiot.”

Though Biden got tripped up saying the word “eager,” Crowder expressed his belief that the media would have been all over Trump if he had made the same error.

