It has gotten so bad for America’s diminishing leadership in the world under President Biden that citizens need to look to Canada to take an actual stand against Chinese “genocide.”

The Canadian parliament today issued a pronouncement that the Communist Chinese government’s ethnic cleansing of the Muslim Uighur minority is a “genocide.”

“Canada has become the second country in the world to describe China’s treatment of its Uighur minority as a genocide, following a contentious parliamentary vote which is likely to further raise diplomatic tensions between the two nations,” The Guardian reported.

“Lawmakers approved the non-binding motion, brought forward by opposition Conservatives, to recognize China’s actions in the north-western Xinjiang province as a genocide against Muslim Uighurs,” the report continued.

Much like Joe Biden on this issue, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was missing from taking an actual stance condemning China.

The New York Post editorial board lambasted Biden on Sunday for his inability to stand up to the CCP.

“The State Department described China’s mass internment of Uighur Muslims as ‘atrocities’ that ‘shock the conscience,” the Post wrote. “Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken both agreed that the horrendous treatment qualifies as ‘genocide.’ President Biden, however, chalked up the systematic rape and abuse of the Muslim minority to cultural differences.”

China has been racking up “wins” under the Biden administration, despite Biden’s tougher talk. If the United States can’t take as strong a stance against China as Canada, our tranquil neighbor to the north, the world is truly in trouble.

America was promised that Biden would end our national embarrassments on the world stage. In reality, they are only just beginning.

