Actor and director Kevin Sorbo has an urgent message for conservatives: Don’t sit by while American culture is being destroyed by the left.

Sorbo talked to the John Solomon Reports podcast about how conservatives need to fight back against the left’s takeover of the culture.

“Well, I think the biggest killer of the conservative party right now is apathy,” Sorbo said. “I think a lot of people out there just go, ‘Well there’s nothing I can do, so we got to get through this time.’ Reality is, culture is changing drastically and changing very quickly, and we can’t sit back. We got to fight the good fight, we got to get out there and be vocal.

“The one thing you got to give the left is the passion that they have because they do have a strong passion — unfortunately, it’s a passion for anger and hatred, destruction of America, destruction of American culture. And we need to fight that back. I mean, America became great on individuals, not on big government. And for the people who sit there and believe that big government’s a big thing — you saw the stats on the under-30 crowd, they think socialism, Marxism, communism is good.”

Sorbo said that he believes the left has pushed conservatives too far, which is finally waking them up to the culture war.

“I think there’s a tipping point,” Sorbo said. “There’s a book called that, I think we’re at that extreme point right now. And I think people are there — you know, I said, apathy is a problem, but I still think there’s a growing number of people who said, ‘Enough is enough.'”

To fight the culture war, the battle must be brought to Hollywood, Sorbo said.

“Walt Disney said back in the 1950s, ‘Movies and television will have an impact on our youth.’ And we can see it playing out right now, it certainly does,” Sorbo said. “And Andrew Breitbart — God rest his soul, he was a dear friend — he said, ‘Politics is downstream of culture.’ Who runs the culture? Hollywood does.”

Sorbo mentioned that people want to see “movies that have a positive message of hope, love, redemption, faith, and laughter.”

His documentary called “Before the Wrath” has been the No. 1 Christian movie on Amazon for five months.

There are “80 million households out there that want these kind of movies,” Sorbo said. “Those are the movies that people want me to do and people want to see. Why Hollywood ignores that? I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. Like I said, it’s called show business, not show show.”

Other movies Sorbo has done recently include “Against the Tide,” which came out this month. He just received the funding for the next “Left Behind” movie, which will shoot this spring and summer, and his movie “Miracle in East Texas” also came out recently. Sorbo is known for his lead character roles in the television shows “Hercules” and “Andromeda,” and more recently as the atheist professor in the movie “God’s Not Dead.”

Sorbo was a member of Friends of Abe, a group of Hollywood conservatives, during its 11-year run.

In addition to taking back the culture in the entertainment industry, Sorbo said that education is another important battle for conservatives to fight.

“The one blessing of COVID was that a lot of parents found out how ridiculous it’s gotten in school,” Sorbo said. “When they were homeschooling, their kids were at home on their computer and hearing their teachers say, ‘Now tell your parents to leave the room,’ basically saying … ‘We don’t want your parents to listen to what we say.’

“[W]hen I was in school, and the same for you in school, I never had teachers telling me how to vote, how to be religious, not religious — never had that through even university. It is starting as low as first grade, their whole brainwashing of all these kids now, saying whatever they’re saying to them, that is just — it’s so negative and so ridiculous, and we need to change the format.”

Sorbo’s wife, Sam Sorbo, “is a homeschool advocate,” he said. “We homeschool our kids. She’s got a number of books out there. One is called ‘They’re Your Kids,’ so I hope people do check that out. She does so much great work. She’s got a new book out now called ‘Words for Warriors.'”

