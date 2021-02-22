https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/choir-singing-improves-brain-function-slows-cognitive-decline/

(STUDY FINDS) — HELSINKI, Finland — Here’s some research that’s sure to be music to the ears of folks who love to sing. Choir singing boosts brain function and creates a greater sense of togetherness, particularly in older people, according to a new study.

The findings suggest that joining a choir could help fight age-related cognitive decline and “chronic loneliness,” which affects around one in 10 older people. Singing could also be especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people are under increased emotional strain.

“People have been singing together on balconies and from open windows to lift their mood,” says doctoral student and study co-author Emmi Pentikäinen in a statement.

