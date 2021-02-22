https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/cnns-brian-stelter-has-been-watching-fox-news-during-the-confirmation-hearing-for-ag-nominee-merrick-garland-and-hes-not-impressed/

CNN Chief Hall Monitor Brian Stelter saw something today that was just beyond parody, you guys.

See, while the confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland, Joe Biden’s pick for U.S. Attorney General, was airing on serious news networks like CNN and MSNBC, Fox News’ coverage was focused elsewhere:

Sometimes these contrasts sound like parodies. But this one is real. CNN and MSNBC right now: Live coverage of senators scrutinizing Biden’s pick for attorney general. Fox: “CANCEL CULTURE COMES FOR ‘THE MUPPET SHOW.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 22, 2021

CNN: The Most Trusted Name in News About What’s Currently Airing on Fox News.

The constitution does not require that Merrick Garland get a hearing on Fox News. https://t.co/4ED8ZoYfVT — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 22, 2021

It doesn’t? Are you sure?

If only Fox agreed to be CNN then all of our problems would finally go away https://t.co/0x1b7BfiG4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2021

No kidding. Unlike Fox News, CNN is all about professionalism:

Real News, Mr. President!

Has CNN, the network that employs John Kasich, interviewed John Kasich about the serial sexual harasser who was his chief strategist from 2015-’19, or would that be silly too https://t.co/SvCZnq5TD2 — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 22, 2021

Sorry, Brian’s too busy watching Fox News.

Somebody should watch Fox News all day and find things to complain about. https://t.co/GS1JWzj4Gl — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 22, 2021

There are few tweet genres with less purpose than “these channels are broadcasting something I think is important and that other channel isn’t.” https://t.co/dbkQMQkHIb — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 22, 2021

Anyway, for what it’s worth:

The greatest issue of our time is speech and thought control, enforced in part by cancel culture. Fox is covering the bigger story. https://t.co/qTq6hvmWbn — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 22, 2021

