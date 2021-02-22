https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coca-cola-seminar-race/2021/02/22/id/1011071

Coca-Cola is staging training seminars for employees, stressing for the need to “try to be less white,” with instructions to “be less oppressive, be less arrogant, be less certain, be less defensive, be less ignorant.”

The program, “Confronting Racism. Understanding what it means to be white. Challenging what it means to be racist,” is available online by Robin DiAngelo, who also authored the 108 book “White Fragility.”

The company confirmed it was conducting the seminars, according to TheStreet.com, to which a spokesperson stated that the program was “part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace.” The report did not say if the training was mandatory.

Reports first surface from an anonymous company employee and images included in a YouTube video.

Coca-Cola said “the video circulating on social media is from a publicly available LinkedIn Learning series and is not a focus of our company’s curriculum.”

“To be less white is to: Be less oppressive, be less arrogant, be less certain, be less defensive, be less ignorant, be more humble, listen, believe, break with apathy, break with white solidarity,” a slide from the presentation says.

“In the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white,” the slide reads. “Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

“Try to be less white,” the training concludes.

