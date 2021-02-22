https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/539815-collins-to-vote-against-omb-nominee-neera-tanden

Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsSchumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick On The Money: What’s next for Neera Tanden’s nomination Manchin to oppose Biden’s pick of Neera Tanden MORE (R-Maine) said on Monday that she will vote against President Biden Joe BidenBiden to hold moment of silence for 500K COVID-19 deaths Publix offers employees who get COVID-19 vaccine a 5 store gift card Schumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick MORE’s choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), becoming the second senator in days to come out against Neera Tanden Neera TandenSchumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick Everybody wants Joe Manchin Biden won’t pull Tanden nomination, says she’ll get the votes MORE and putting her nomination in jeopardy.

“The Director of OMB is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the federal budget and plays a significant role in any Administration’s fiscal and regulatory agenda. Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent,” Collins said in a statement first obtained by Politico.

“Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency. Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend,” Collins added.

The senator also said Tanden’s “decision to delete more than a thousand tweets in the days before her nomination was announced raises concerns about her commitment to transparency.”

“Should Congress need to review documents or actions taken by OMB, we must have confidence that the Director will be forthcoming,” she said, adding that the office “needs steady, experienced, responsive leadership.”

On Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinSchumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick Democrats face unity test on Biden’s .9T bill Progressive caucus chair: I think minimum wage will be included in COVID-19 aid package MORE (D-W.Va.) said that he would oppose Tanden’s nomination to head the White House budget office.

Manchin cited Tanden’s harsh tweets about Republicans as the reason for his opposition.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said in a statement. “For this reason, I cannot support her nomination.”

Republicans in two confirmation hearings last week skewered Tanden, who built a reputation for partisan warfare on Twitter as the head of the Center for American Progress, for her previous tweets, many of which she recently deleted.

She has repeatedly apologized for the tweets, some of which compared Republicans to evil fictional characters.

Most Republicans were expected to oppose Tanden over her rhetoric, and it may be difficult for a GOP senator to back her now that Biden needs at least one of them to support her to get her confirmed.

Biden told reporters on Friday that he believes there were enough votes to confirm Tanden.

“I think we are going to find the votes and get her confirmed,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to the Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Michigan.

“Neera Tanden is an accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent Budget Director and we look forward to the committee votes next week and to continuing to work toward her confirmation through engagement with both parties,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiSunday shows – COVID-19 dominates as grim milestone approaches Psaki sidesteps questions on Cuomo’s leadership during pandemic Sunday shows preview: CDC school reopening guidance stirs debate; Texas battles winter freeze MORE added.

More than a month into his presidency, the Senate has confirmed just six of Biden’s Cabinet nominees.

–Updated at 7:17 a.m.

